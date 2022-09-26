Do Not Sell My Personal Information
12 quiz questions about Hull City legends – Can you score full marks?

Hull City have endured a poor start to their season – but many people may have been expecting that considering how many players left and joined the club during the summer transfer window.

Still, they will be disappointed and this is why we’re taking your mind back to the past and happier times as we quiz you on six of the Tigers’ legends!

There are two questions each on Ken Wagstaff, Ian Ashbee, Chris Chilton, Dean Windass, Andy Davidson and Nick Barmby – but how many out of 12 do you think you can get correct?

Have a go and see how well you can do!

1 of 12

Ken Wagstaff: When did he first join Hull?


