Over the course of the club’s history, Hartlepool United have managed to call upon a host of players who have made a positive impact at Victoria Park.

Having consolidated a place in League Two last season following their promotion from the National League, the Pools will be keen to move forward as a club in the coming years.

Drafted in as Hartlepool’s interim manager earlier this month, it will be interesting to see whether Keith Curle is able to transform his side’s fortunes.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 12 questions about some of Hartlepool’s legends.

Will you score full marks?

Get involved below!

12 quiz questions about Hartlepool United legends - Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How many appearances did Ritchie Humphreys make for Hartlepool? 403 611 512 544