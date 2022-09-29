Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hartlepool United News

12 quiz questions about Hartlepool United legends – Can you score full marks?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Over the course of the club’s history, Hartlepool United have managed to call upon a host of players who have made a positive impact at Victoria Park.

Having consolidated a place in League Two last season following their promotion from the National League, the Pools will be keen to move forward as a club in the coming years.

Drafted in as Hartlepool’s interim manager earlier this month, it will be interesting to see whether Keith Curle is able to transform his side’s fortunes.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 12 questions about some of Hartlepool’s legends.

Will you score full marks?

Get involved below!

12 quiz questions about Hartlepool United legends - Can you score full marks?

1 of 12

How many appearances did Ritchie Humphreys make for Hartlepool?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 12 quiz questions about Hartlepool United legends – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: