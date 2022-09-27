Derby County are enjoying a period of change this season in League One as they look to repair the damage done during the Mel Morris era.

The Rams still had some excellent players in that time and came very close to returning to the Premier League, with play-off final defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa in the not too distant past.

Here, we have put together a 12 question quiz on Derby legends, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

12 quiz questions about Derby County legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Richard Keogh from? Bohemians Rangers Celtic Coventry City