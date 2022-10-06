Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Crewe Alexandra

12 quiz questions about Crewe Alexandra legends – Can you score full marks?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Crewe Alexandra had a poor season last year as they suffered relegation down to League Two.

This season, they are a team in much better shape as they currently sit 12th in the league.

However, if they want to return to the league above they will need to find consistency as the season progresses.

In the meantime though, it’s time to look back on better times with this quiz about Crewe legends.

Make sure to share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

12 quiz questions about Crewe Alexandra legends - Can you score full marks?

1 of 12

How old is Rob Edwards?


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 12 quiz questions about Crewe Alexandra legends – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: