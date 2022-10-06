Crewe Alexandra had a poor season last year as they suffered relegation down to League Two.

This season, they are a team in much better shape as they currently sit 12th in the league.

However, if they want to return to the league above they will need to find consistency as the season progresses.

In the meantime though, it’s time to look back on better times with this quiz about Crewe legends.

12 quiz questions about Crewe Alexandra legends - Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How old is Rob Edwards? 47 50 52 55