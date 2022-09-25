12 quiz questions about Cardiff City legends – Can you score full marks?

Over the years, there have been plenty of iconic players to have represented Cardiff City.

Some of those will of course, have made contrubtions to the club that will ensure they are talked about in the Welsh capital for many years to come.

But how much do you know about some of the standout individuals to have ever played for the Bluebirds?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 12 questions about a number of Cardiff City legends, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 12 In what year did Peter Whittingham join Cardiff? 2007 2009 2011 2013