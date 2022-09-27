Barnsley are like any other club in that they’ve had players pass through the gates at Oakwell and leave their mark on the fan base.

We’ve opted to look back on a number of Barnsley legends, many of whom have picked up a Player of the Year award during their time at the club.

What we are tasking you with doing is answering the following questions on each of them, looking to score full marks.

Simple, right?

Take on the quiz below:

12 quiz questions about Barnsley FC legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How many times did Mick McCarthy win Barnsley’s Player of the Year award? One Two Three Four