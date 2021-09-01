12 of these 25 Sunderland facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Sunderland have enjoyed a good start to the season in both league and cup as they aim to finally clinch promotion from League One under Lee Johnson this term.

The Black Cats have managed to secure three wins against Wigan Athletic, MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon in League One as well as wins against Port Vale and Blackpool in the League Cup.

That has seen Johnson’s side raise hopes that they can enjoy a strong campaign in the third tier this time around.

It will be important that Sunderland maintain their momentum over the next few weeks and maybe use the remaining time left in the transfer window to further strengthen their squad in terms of quality and numbers.

