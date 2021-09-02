12 of these 25 Stoke City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

It’s been a strong start to the Championship season for Stoke City.

With ten points from their opening five games of the league campaign, the Potters are one of the sides making the early running in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.

But would you be able to recognise if someone was telling the truth or not, when it comes to the history of the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given 25 statements about Stoke City, 12 of which are fake.

So you can identify which of those claims is genuine, and which are not?

1 of 25 Stoke City were formed in 1863? Genuine Fake