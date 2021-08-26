Sheffield Wednesday have made a strong start to the season after dropping back down to League One.

Promotion will clearly be their target for the 2021/22 campaign and they’ve given themselves a good foundation to do that but there is still a long way to go.

Consider yourself a big Owls fan? We’ve got a quiz that should test how much you know about the Yorkshire club.

12 of these 25 Sheffield Wednesday facts are fake – Can you identify them? Make sure you share your scores on social media!

1 of 25 1. Wednesday's record attendance (72,841) came in a game against Leeds United Fake Not fake