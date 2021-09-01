Rotherham United will be looking to bounce back this season from Sky Bet League One to the Sky Bet Championship and write a new successful chapter in the club’s history.

The Millers have bounced between the second and third tiers in recent years and that should mean they are contenders for promotion once more this campaign.

Whilst we wait to see how they do, have a go at this quiz and see if you can identify fact from fiction with the following 25 statements…

12 of these 25 Rotherham United facts are fake - Can you identify them?

1 of 25 They were founded in 1935 Real Fake