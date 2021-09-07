After going unbeaten in four of their opening five games of the season, Portsmouth are on a mission to make up for missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season.

That final day heartbreak could have broken Danny Cowley’s side for this campaign – but they have started strongly after making 12 signings in the summer so far and will need to maintain their consistency throughout 2021/22 if they want to avoid the same disappointment.

They are currently tied on ten points with the likes of recently relegated sides Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers – and will need to maintain their consistency if they want to fend off the duo’s competition for a spot in the top six. We aren’t worrying about the future in this quiz though, we’ve taken a look back at past facts about the south-coast side.

There are 25 statements in this Portsmouth-themed quiz, but only 13 are true. Can you pick out which are true? Which are the lies?

There’s only one way to find out!

12 of these 25 Portsmouth facts are fake - Can you identify them?

