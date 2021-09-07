Portsmouth
12 of these 25 Portsmouth facts are fake – Can you identify them?
After going unbeaten in four of their opening five games of the season, Portsmouth are on a mission to make up for missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season.
That final day heartbreak could have broken Danny Cowley’s side for this campaign – but they have started strongly after making 12 signings in the summer so far and will need to maintain their consistency throughout 2021/22 if they want to avoid the same disappointment.
They are currently tied on ten points with the likes of recently relegated sides Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers – and will need to maintain their consistency if they want to fend off the duo’s competition for a spot in the top six. We aren’t worrying about the future in this quiz though, we’ve taken a look back at past facts about the south-coast side.
There are 25 statements in this Portsmouth-themed quiz, but only 13 are true. Can you pick out which are true? Which are the lies?
There’s only one way to find out!