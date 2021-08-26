Do Not Sell My Personal Information
12 of these 25 Gillingham facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Published

35 mins ago

on

Gillingham will no be looking for a strong campaign during the 2021/22 season.

Having only narrowly missed out on a place in the League One play-offs last season, the Gills will no doubt be looking to go at least one better this time around.

But would know whether someone was telling the truth or not, when it comes to facts about the history of the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 statements about Gillingham, 12 of which are fake, and all you have to do, is correctly say which of those claims are genuine, and which are not.

1 of 25

Gillingham were formed in 1893?


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

