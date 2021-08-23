12 of these 25 Fulham facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Fulham have had an excellent start to the new Championship campaign and they have managed to put down a real marker to the rest of the division over their promotion credentials.

Marco Silva’s side have secured three successive Championship wins to make it 10 points from their opening four league games since their relegation from the Premier League.

There was always going to be pressure on Fulham to start the campaign positively and they have managed to do that. The squad that they have got should put them in a strong position to go on and secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

It is vital now that Fulham manage to maintain their strong start to the campaign and they will be looking to build on the momentum that they have already picked up over the coming weeks.

While we wait to see what happens with Fulham over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 25 Fulham facts, but can you identify which of these 12 facts are true or false?

