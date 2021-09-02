Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a storied history and they are one of only a handful of clubs to have ever won the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

One of the founder members of the Football League, Rovers’ history goes back a long, long way and they are recognised as one of England’s bigger clubs due to their top flight history.

Can you work out which of these Blackburn facts are true or false though? Take our new quiz and see if you can pick out the 12 fake ones!

12 of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Blackburn were founded in 1875 True False