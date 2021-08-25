After enduring a mixed start to the season, AFC Wimbledon will be hoping to pull off a shock at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon as they face Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys haven’t won any of their opening four league fixtures, but have recruited well during the summer and have had the most successful transfer window of any team in the EFL as we approach deadline day.

The Dons, on the other hand, have lost prolific forward Joe Pigott to Cook’s side on a free transfer and this weekend’s away side will be looking for revenge after losing the 27-year-old on the expiration of his contract this summer.

We’re not focusing on Saturday afternoon in this quiz though, because we are asking you the following question: 12 of these 25 AFC Wimbledon facts are fake – can you identify them?

1 of 25 AFC Wimbledon ended up in 18th place in League One last season. True or False? True False