Although their draw against Blackpool on Saturday afternoon was a setback, AFC Bournemouth are still in a decent position to kick on this season.

Their injury crisis hasn’t helped things and the sale of Arnaut Danjuma will also be a blow – but they will be hoping to make a few more additions between now and the end of the month as they look to compete with the likes of Fulham and West Bromwich Albion for an automatic promotion spot.

Another promotion rival in Sheffield United have struggled majorly which could be a major boost to the Cherries’ hopes of getting back to the Premier League – but turning draws into wins will be key in this and after suffering heartbreak in the play-offs – they will be keen to secure a top-two spot next May.

They are currently sitting in seventh place, on eight points, with two wins and two draws on the board. Those are the facts – but they are also some lies in this Bournemouth-themed quiz.

We’re asking you the following question: 12 of these 25 AFC Bournemouth facts are fake – can you identify them?

12 of these 25 AFC Bournemouth facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Current manager Scott Parker played for Bournemouth as a player. True or False? True False