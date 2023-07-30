Highlights Leeds United boasts a fanbase that includes well-known celebrities like Russell Crowe, Josh Warrington, and Ralph Ineson.

Celebrities from various fields, including acting, boxing, comedy, and music, proudly support Leeds United.

Despite being born outside of England, fans like Russell Crowe and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have developed a deep love for Leeds United and actively engage with the club and its supporters.

Considering that they are one of the biggest and historic teams in all of English football - especially since the 1960s and 1970s - it isn't a shock that Leeds United have a lot of famous faces among their fanbase.

Elland Road is always packed to the rafters with the Whites' passionate supporters, but which well-known individuals may you be able to spot at a match? Let's take a look at 12 celebrities that are known to be United fans!

Russell Crowe

Despite being born in New Zealand and growing up in Australia, Oscar award-winning actor Crowe is a self-confessed Leeds fan.

He narrated the Take Us Home Amazon documentary a few years ago and has supported the Whites since he was a child.

Josh Warrington

If you are a Boxing fan then you'll know all about Warrington's Leeds-inspired ring walks.

Warrington comes out to the club's Marching On Together theme and has had past and present players and managers carry his belts to ringside for him, as well as fighting three separate times at Elland Road, winning the IBF Featherweight title there from Lee Selby in 2018.

Ralph Ineson

Best-known for his role in The Office as Chris Finch, Ineson's voice is widely-recognised from television, movies and adverts.

Ineson is Leeds born and bred and is well known to be a supporter of United.

Simon Minter

Better known as 'Miniminter' online, Minter is part of the Sidemen online group that have amassed 18.8 million YouTube subscribers on their main channel, with Minter himself having 17.5 million subscribers across his three channels on the platform.

Minter regularly mentions Leeds in his videos and broadcasts and despite growing up down south, he is a fan of United through his mum's side of the family.

Ed Milliband

The former leader of the Labour party was born in London but moved to Leeds as a child and attended school there, which is when he became a Leeds supporter.

Milliband is still in politics as an MP for Doncaster North, but takes somewhat more of a back seat now when it comes to the limelight.

Jon Richardson

Probably one of the most well-known comedians in the UK, Richardson's profile was enhanced with his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Richardson took up being a fan of Leeds as a child in a bid to impress his United-supporting father, and it has seemingly stuck ever since.

Mel B

Another famous face who was born in Leeds, Spice Girls superstar Mel B has made her support clear for United on numerous occasions.

Chris Moyles

A famous face in the world of Radio mainly, Moyles presented the Radio 1 Breakfast Show for eight years in what is one of the most important jobs in the British mainstream media.

He also signalled his love for Leeds United a lot on the airwaves as well and continues to be a big fan.

Matthew Lewis

Lewis is best known for his role in the Harry Potter movies as Neville Longbottom.

He is definitely one of the more outspoken famous Leeds fans and in 2020 he hosted the 'Doing A Leeds' podcast alongside former United striker Jermaine Beckford.

Ricky Wilson

The lead singer of rock band the Kaiser Chiefs, Wilson was born in nearby Keighley and has contributed to two chart-topping albums and one single that reached the peak of the charts in the form of 'Ruby'.

Wilson has been a massive fan since 2003 when he attended his first match and said he has been hooked ever since.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Award-winning Game of Thrones actor Coster-Waldau is perhaps an unexpected Leeds fan given he hails from Denmark, but he became a United supporter in the 1990's when visiting Elland Road.Coster-Waldau is also a member of the Supporters Trust and spoke on the Jimmy Kimmel Show four years ago about United and Marcelo Bielsa

Kelly Jones