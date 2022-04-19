12 interceptions, 2 shots on target: Huddersfield Town favourite shows class at both ends in Middlesbrough win

Huddersfield Town centre back, Tom Lees, was quick to outline Naby Sarr’s quality at both ends of the pitch heading into the Easter weekend.

Sarr was fresh off the back of a goalscoring cameo in the win over Luton Town, as the John Smith’s Stadium revelled in his contribution.

“I think the reaction of the fans and the players shows you how much everybody values him,” Lees told Football League World.

That was, again, evident as the travelling Huddersfield support celebrated his goalscoring contribution yesterday in a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

Sarr was deputising for Levi Colwill in the heart of Town’s defence, with the Chelsea loanee carrying a hip injury.

There was an impact at both ends of the pitch, too, as Carlos Corberan’s selection was justified.

On 41 minutes, Sarr headed Huddersfield into the lead, finding space in the penalty area to direct a Jordan Rhodes (Town’s other goalscorer on the day) knockdown beyond Luke Daniels.

Shortly before that, Daniels had turned Sarr’s header over the crossbar after a standard pinpoint delivery from Sorba Thomas.

That was the two shots Sarr had in the game, both on target, from three separate touches in the Boro penalty area.

Sarr’s impact was not solely in the final third, though, with Wyscout stats telling us that the 28-year-old also managed 12 interceptions, nine recoveries and three clearances in 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, a pass success rate of 79% is hardly a standout, although it’s worth noting that only one of his 14 attempted passes in the game weren’t progressive.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Huddersfield Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Danny Ward Crystal Palace Liverpool Leicester Norwich

“Naby wants to be playing more,” Lees stated following the Luton win. Matty Pearson’s potentially season-ending injury, combined with the doubt surrounding Colwill’s troublesome hip, have offered him that chance.

“He got a couple of minutes the other night and showed at both ends just how important he is,” Lees continued post-Luton.

That was the case once more at the Riverside Stadium.