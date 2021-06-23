12 goals, 6 assists: Birmingham City closing in on impressive-looking signing

Jordan Graham is on his way to Birmingham City on a free transfer as Lee Bowyer looks to build his side up for next season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blues will be looking to challenge up near the sharp end next year and new signings are a must to help improve the squad.

Graham is on the way, then, with Football League World reporting back in April that the Blues wanted him at St Andrew’s and the South London Press now suggesting that they have won the race to get him.

Here we take a look at some of his stats from last year:

We know what sort of talent Graham has to offer and last season he really showed it as Gillingham threatened to make the play-off places in League One.

Ultimately, they fell short but there was always a chance that the winger would move onto the Championship despite that, given the quality he offered out wide.

Indeed, on a free transfer this could be a really decent move for the Blues and Graham, in Lee Bowyer, has a manager who is a big fan of his.

Bowyer tried to sign him when he was Charlton manager and so it’s clear he has real respect for what he can bring as a player.

It’s a good looking deal on the face of things, then, and we’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Birmingham City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Blackburn L 2-0 L 3-0 L 4-1 L 5-2