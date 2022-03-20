12 dribbles, 74 touches: The Derby man who shone v Coventry

Derby had another youngster break through and impress as Malcolm Ebiowei put in a man-of-the-match performance in the 1-1 draw against Coventry on Saturday.

Derby went behind after 28 minutes as Matty Godden linked up well with Callum O’Hare before slotting past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

The Rams struggled to find a breakthrough but one bright spark during the game was 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei.

The former Arsenal and Rangers youngster was a constant threat against Coventry and seemed the most likely to find the breakthrough against the Sky Blues.

He created a number of chances in the first half, and played an integral role in the equaliser as he dribbled past two Coventry defenders before pulling the back to Tom Lawrence who was fouled by Ben Sheaf.

Lawrence slotted the penalty home, with Ebiowei going close to giving Derby the lead after a well-hit freekick.

The game ended a draw and despite not being on the winning side, Ebiowei was by far the best player on the pitch and played an integral role in his teams fightback.

Using Sofascore, here we see if the data backs up the performance.

Dribbling

Malcolm Ebiowei caused the Coventry left flank so many issues. He constantly drove at the back line, getting to the by-line before pulling the ball back. Throughout the game, Ebiowei completed 12 dribbles which was eight more than any other player on the pitch.

His ability to beat his man played a key role in the equaliser as his cut back led to Lawrence getting fouled. It also created a number of chances as on several occasions he was able to pull the ball back with forwards being unable to capitalise.

Passing

Ebiowei finished the game with 81% passing accuracy, completing 30 of his 37 attempts with his close control and tidy play showcasing his maturity in a Rams shirt.

He created two big chances with his cut backs as well as putting a cross into the box for Sibley to head onto the post.

Ebiowei was constantly involved in the game and showed no fear which is refreshing for a young player to do and the data backs in this performance backs that up.