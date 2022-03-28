12 dribbles, 1 assist: The Charlton Athletic man who excelled v lowly Doncaster Rovers

Corey Blackett-Taylor has produced one of the best runs of his career in recent weeks, back from injury with a bang to cement his position at left wing back for Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old specialist winger was sensational in the Addicks’ 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, in a match where the scoreline should have been far more comfortable for the visitors.

This backed up two strong performances since recovering from a hamstring injury, as the South Londoners earned a third successive win without conceding in League One.

Blackett-Taylor completed 12 dribbles and ten progressive runs against Donny, as per Wyscout, tormenting Aidan Barlow and Kyle Knoyle with his blistering pace.

The Aston Villa academy graduate won a penalty in the opening exchanges, with Jonathan Mitchell denying Conor Washington from 12 yards, but finally got the Addicks’ noses in front with a pinpoint pass for Jayden Stockley to finish in the second period.

Blackett-Taylor created chances equating to 0.6 expected assists (xA) and was a constant outlet for the visitors.

More should have been done about Charlton’s supply line to Blackett-Taylor, finding him with such ease in one versus one scenarios, to which he promptly took advantage of.

A top half finish is still achievable for the Addicks with seven matches remaining and keeping Blackett-Taylor fit will be paramount to realising that ambition.

The 24-year-old had 100% forward pass accuracy at the Keepmoat Stadium, and is clearly improving in his decision making in the final third.

Blackett-Taylor can be predictable at times, with his strongest asset clearly being his pace, but with Johnnie Jackson deploying him as an inverted wing back, it creates doubt in a defender’s mind, whether he is going to cut in onto his stronger right foot or knock the ball down the line where he can roast the majority of third tier defenders in a foot race.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Charlton need to be careful should Blackett-Taylor continue to perform at such a high level, and prove his fitness, between now and the end of the season.

The potential scenario where the Addicks do not win promotion next season and Blackett-Taylor departs on a free transfer in the summer is not a comfortable one and should be addressed at the end of this campaign if possible.