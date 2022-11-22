12 ball recoveries: Burnley player can hold head high after World Cup debut

The Championship has 26 representatives at the World Cup and Burnley‘s Connor Roberts got his tournament underway yesterday.

One of two Clarets at Qatar 2022, alongside Morocco’s Anass Zaroury, the defender started Wales’ first Group B match against USA last night at right wing-back.

It was a historic evening for Roberts and his teammates as they became the first Welsh team to play a World Cup game since 1958 and they earned a hard-fought, important point after coming from behind.

Wales made a poor start and were deservedly one down in the first half when George Weah poked Christian Pulisic’s through ball past Wayne Hennessey but as he has so many times for his country, Gareth Bale proved the catalyst as Robert Page’s side turned the tables.

Bale hammered in an equaliser from the penalty spot that keeps his team’s hopes of making the knockout stages in good health.

But what of Roberts? We’ve taken a look at the numbers to examine how he got on in his World Cup bow…

The 27-year-old was on the pitch for all 105 minutes of last night’s game, with referees encouraged to add on plenty of stoppage time at this year’s tournament, and was reliable throughout.

Lots was asked of him physically, having to bomb up and down the right flank against an athletic USA side, but he produced a hugely impressive defensive display.

According to Wyscout, Roberts won five of his seven defensive duels (71% success rate) and two of his three loose ball duels (67%) as well as making three clearances, five interceptions, and 12 ball recoveries.

The right wing-back did lose all three of his aerial duels but none of them led to moments of significant danger for his side.

Roberts looked after possession well, completing 35 of his 41 passes (85% success), and while he didn’t manage a single dribble or progressive run, his passing did help push Wales up the field – the Burnley defender completed four of his six passes (67%) to the final third and three of his four into the penalty area (75%)

He wasn’t able to make much of an impact inside the box, not taking a single touch in the penalty area or mustering a shot on target, but he did deliver three probing crosses in from the right flank.

Page will likely want the right wing-back to influence the game more going forward against Iran on Friday in a game in which Wales are expected to be in the ascendancy.

As far as Roberts is concerned, however, he and Clarets supporters can reflect proudly on a reliable performance in his first World Cup game.