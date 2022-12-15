“110%” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit keen to see the Owls sign 21-year-old from Championship side

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mark McGuinness has been a hit so far at Sheffield Wednesday.

Currently on loan from Cardiff City, the 21-year-old has made 13 League One appearances, and a further six in cup competitions.

Clearly catching the eye, Owls boss Darren Moore has recently discussed the hope of potentially turning his temporary stay at the cLub into a permanent one.

With all of that said, we asked FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted if McGuinness is a player the Owls should be pursuing on a permanent basis.

“110% – we should be trying to pursue Mark McGuinness,” Callum explained to FLW.

“I think a deal could be done if we get promoted.

“It will be a very very expensive deal I think, he’s a player that is 21-years-old but you can’t tell he’s 21. He’s slotted into our back three perfectly.

“He’s shown that he’s a person that can deal with pressure and the clean sheets that we’ve got this season have proved he’s the type of player that we always need to be looking at. I think it’s important we keep signing players like these.

“I think it’s going to be a Jordan Storey situation same as last season – everyone’s going to fall in love with him and then he’s going to stay [with his parent club and not Wednesday] – which Cardiff have every right to do.

“For me though he has been perfect this season, he hasn’t put a foot wrong and you rarely see him make a mistake.

“A deal with Cardiff will be very hard I think considering he’s in contract until 2024.

“I think he’ll stay at Cardiff but the job he’s done this season may just help us get promoted.”

The Verdict

It doesn’t sound as though our fan pundit is too confident of this one getting done.

But, it seems clear it is a deal he would like to see the club do if it were possible.

Naturally, given his age and ability, Cardiff are not going to want to let McGuinness go easily or cheaply.

But, with a contract expiring in 2024, in the summer, he will have just a year remaining, and if there is no clear path to the starting XI in the Welsh capital, he could end up perhaps pushing for a Hillsborough return.