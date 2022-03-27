11 quickfire quiz questions about West Brom’s stadium that all Baggies supporters should get correct

West Brom are still fighting for a play-off place this season.

The Baggies have been looking to bounce straight back into the Premier League following their relegation last campaign.

But a dip in form that lasted from January to March saw both Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce struggle to maintain a top six place.

Ismael was replaced with Bruce in February but results remained hard to come by.

But with eight games to go, the gap to the top six remains seven points.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quickfire quiz…

