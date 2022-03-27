Sunderland are a club with a big history behind them and have had their fair amount to cheer about in the past winning the First Division, the FA Cup and most recently the EFL Trophy.

Since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017, Sunderland have not had the most to cheer about suffering a relegation to League One in 2018 and they’ve not yet managed to find their way back up to the Championship.

This season they are fighting for a play-off spot but currently sit two points away from sixth so there is still work to be done for the Black Cats.

For now, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test with these 11 quickfire questions about Sunderland’s stadium.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sunderland’s stadium that all Black Cats supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is Sunderland's stadium called? Roker Park Abbs Field Stadium of Light Horatio Street