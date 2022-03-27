Do Not Sell My Personal Information
11 quickfire quiz questions about Shrewsbury Town’s stadium that all Shrews supporters should get correct

A recent upturn in form means that Shrewsbury Town look well set to avoid relegation from League One this season.

Much of that is down to the club’s home form, with nine of their 12 league wins since the start of the campaign coming on their own turf.

But just how much do you actually know about Shrewsbury’s home ground?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 11 questions about a variety of topics relating to New Meadow, but how many can you get correct?

In what year did Shrewsbury start playing at the New Meadow?


