11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

Sheffield United are in the hunt for promotion this season, with their form at Bramall Lane a key reason for that.

Since Paul Heckingbottom arrived, the Blades’ famous old stadium has become something of a fortress, something that will need to continue if they are to return to the Premier League.

But, how much do you know about the ground? Check out our short quiz on Bramall Lane and see how you do!

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560