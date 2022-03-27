11 quickfire quiz questions about Portsmouth’s stadium that all Pompey supporters should get correct

Portsmouth are currently fighting for a play-off place in the League One table.

Pompey sit 10th in the third division, 10 points adrift of the top six places.

But Danny Cowley’s side have eight games left to turn their fortunes around, with a game in hand on their closest rivals in the table.

A run of three league games without a win has seen the club fall behind in the race for the play-offs.

But games against Bolton Wanderers, Cheltenham Town and Rotherham offer the side an immediate chance to regain their ground in this competitive battle.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

