Port Vale are a historic team initially founded in 1876 and they were founder members of the Football League Second Division in 1892.

In their history, they’ve won multiple promotions in different leagues and also lifted the FA Trophy twice.

Although they’ve had some tough seasons in the past few years, this season Port Vale have done much better and look to be pushing for a promotion place.

As fans nervously await the end of the season to see if this can be achieved, we have put together a quickfire quiz for you all about Port Vale’s stadium.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Port Vale’s stadium that all Valiants supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the name of Port Vale's ground? Hamil Road Old Recreation Ground Vale Park Limekiln Lane