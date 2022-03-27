11 quickfire quiz questions about Peterborough United’s stadium that all Posh supporters should get correct

Peterborough United’s win at QPR last time out has just about kept their faint hopes of survival alive.

However, Grant McCann’s men still have a lot of work to do to ensure they stay up, and the boss will know improving their home form is very much needed during the run-in.

Watching the Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium has been hard work this season for the fans, but how much do you know about the ground?

Check out our quiz and see how you do!

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the current ground? 11,234 13,987 15,314 17,198