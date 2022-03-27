11 quickfire quiz questions about Millwall’s stadium that all Lions supporters should get correct

Millwall will no doubt be hoping for a strong end to the Championship season over the coming weeks, as they bid to claim a place in the play-offs.

If they are to be successful with that, then their home form may well be crucial, with ten of their 15 league wins this season coming on home soil.

But just how much do you actually know about Millwall’s home ground?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 11 questions about a variety of issues related to The Den, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 11 In what year did Millwall start playing at The Den? 1993 1995 1997 1999