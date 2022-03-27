Do Not Sell My Personal Information
11 quickfire quiz questions about Luton Town’s stadium that all Hatters supporters should get correct

3 mins ago

It’s been a sensational season already for Luton Town but it could yet get better. 

The Hatters have become a force to be reckoned with in the Championship under Nathan Jones and are battling for promotion to the Premier League.

it’s certainly been a good time to be at Kenilworth Road, with some memorable moments playing out at Luton’s home ground this term.

Our quiz today is all about the stadium and includes 11 quickfire questions that fans should get correct…

1 of 11

1. When was Kenilworth Road opened?


