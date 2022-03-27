11 quickfire quiz questions about Ipswich Town’s stadium that all Tractorboys supporters should get correct

Ipswich Town are currently fighting for a play-off place in League One.

Kieran McKenna’s team are ninth in the third division table, five points adrift of the top six places.

A 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle extended the side’s unbeaten run to 11 games, last losin on January 29 to Sheffield Wednesday.

Up next for Ipswich is a run of games against Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

