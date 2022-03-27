11 quickfire quiz questions about Huddersfield Town’s stadium that all Terriers supporters should get correct

Huddersfield Town have had a season to remember, with Carlos Corberan’s men firmly in the hunt for promotion this season.

Failure to win in the past three games will ensure a nervy end to the campaign, but there’s still all to play for.

However, with the international break upon us, it’s been a free weekend for the Terriers, so we’ve decided to put together a quiz on the club’s stadium.

Check it out and see how you do!

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the current stadium? 19,543 21,987 24,121 26,856