Huddersfield Town
11 quickfire quiz questions about Huddersfield Town’s stadium that all Terriers supporters should get correct
Huddersfield Town have had a season to remember, with Carlos Corberan’s men firmly in the hunt for promotion this season.
Failure to win in the past three games will ensure a nervy end to the campaign, but there’s still all to play for.
However, with the international break upon us, it’s been a free weekend for the Terriers, so we’ve decided to put together a quiz on the club’s stadium.
Check it out and see how you do!