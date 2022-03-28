Harrogate Town have all but secured their league status for another campaign.

The side is currently 15th in the League Two table, with seven games remaining in the season.

A haul of 47 points from 39 games has kept the club well away from any potential relegation scrap.

But the play-off places are also a comfortable 16 points away leaving little left for Harrogate Town to play for this season.

That won’t stop the players from competing when they face the likes of Colchester and Salford City in the next few weeks.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quickfire quiz…

11 quickfire quiz questions about Harrogate Town's stadium that all Sulphurites supporters should get correct 1 of 11 What is the original name of the EnviroVent Stadium? Wetherby Lane Wetherby Road Wetherby Street Wetherby Ground