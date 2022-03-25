It’s been a tough campaign for Derby County but their fans have remained loyal and vocal throughout and you have to give them credit.

They’ve regularly packed into Pride Park to cheer on their team, and will continue to do so come what may in the future.

How much do you know about their ground, though? Have a go at this quiz and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare to other Rams fans…

11 quickfire quiz questions about Derby County's stadium that all Rams supporters should get correct

1 of 11 The capacity of Pride Park is 33,834. True or false? True False