Cardiff City have a good history behind them having played in the Premier League and won leagues and play-offs lower down the pyramid.

The Bluebirds are able to boast being the only team from outside England to win the FA Cup, a win that then saw them go on to win the Charity Shield too.

Since their last relegation from the Premier League in 2019, Cardiff have done ok but failed to return to the top flight so far.

Their season this year has been below average by their standards but they will be hoping to build on this and do much better next season.

Now it’s time to test your knowledge on the Cardiff City Stadium with 11 quick fire questions.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Cardiff City’s stadium that all Bluebirds supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the Cardiff City Stadium? 32,908 33,280 33,506 34,056