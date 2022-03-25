Founded well over 125 years ago, Birmingham City have a fine history behind them.

Throughout the years, the club have been a mainstay in the top divisions of English football, garnering huge support at the St. Andrews stadium.

With that being said, why not take our quickfire Blues quiz all about the place Birmingham City call home.

See if you can score full marks and do not forget to share your scores to social media!

11 quickfire quiz questions about Birmingham City’s stadium that all Blues supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What year was the stadium opened? 1902 1906 1910 1914