They may not make the play-offs but there’s a lot to be positive about for Stoke City fans because their side really seem to be progressing under Michael O’Neill.

It’s been a rocky few years since they dropped back down to the Championship but O’Neill’s rebuilding job appears to be going well.

The summer is going to be a very interesting time for the club, with their manager likely looking to continue to shape his squad ahead of next term.

The Potters have seen a significant amount of turnover in recent years and even more looking back to their Premier League spell.

Our focus today is Stoke players of old and we’ve been scouring the archives searching for some that you might not recognise and some familiar faces that you may have forgotten played for the club.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of 11 players you probably forgot ever played for Stoke City…