Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday News

11 players you probably forgot ever played for Sheffield Wednesday

Published

8 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Sheffield Wednesday are heading into a big summer in 2021, where player turnover is going to be high on the agenda.

Darren Moore has the task of leading the Owls through the final third of the Championship season, with the task of helping the club somehow avoid relegation to the third-tier.

Regardless of that relegation, a big summer awaits. New faces will arrive and you wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of household names on their way out of the club.

Some of those on their way out will go without a thought, which leads us onto the particular topic of former Wednesday players that you might have forgotten even pulled on the famous blue and white.

We kick off this list of 11 players with a recent name that made next-to-no impact whilst on the books at Wednesday…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 11 players you probably forgot ever played for Sheffield Wednesday

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: