11 players you probably forgot ever played for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are heading into a big summer in 2021, where player turnover is going to be high on the agenda.

Darren Moore has the task of leading the Owls through the final third of the Championship season, with the task of helping the club somehow avoid relegation to the third-tier.

Regardless of that relegation, a big summer awaits. New faces will arrive and you wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of household names on their way out of the club.

Some of those on their way out will go without a thought, which leads us onto the particular topic of former Wednesday players that you might have forgotten even pulled on the famous blue and white.

We kick off this list of 11 players with a recent name that made next-to-no impact whilst on the books at Wednesday…