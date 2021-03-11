11 players you probably forgot ever played for Rotherham United

Rotherham United are battling hard at the moment to try and make sure they survive in the Championship this season and avoid dropping back down to the third tier.

Paul Warne’s side have managed to put themselves in a decent position to ensure their safety with the Millers having picked up a priceless and dramatic 2-1 win at rivals Sheffield Wednesday last time out. However, matters have been complicated by their three following fixtures being postponed and leaving them playing catch up with other teams around them.

That means that Rotherham will have as many as three games in hand on some of the teams above them in the league table. Those matches could well define whether or not they get themselves out of the bottom three come the end of the campaign.

Whatever division the Millers find themselves in next term it will be vital that they enjoy a good transfer window and try and keep hold of some of their key performers from this campaign. There may well be interest in some players from elsewhere especially if Rotherham do get relegated.

That means the Millers could see some departures in the summer, but can you remember some of these less prominent players from past spells with the club.

Click ‘next’ to have a look through the players we have selected…