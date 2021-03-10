11 players you probably forgot ever played for Reading FC

Reading FC have had their fair share of players that have struggled to make any sort of impact over the years at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals have had brief spells in the Premier League not so long ago, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that they can witness their side make a timely return to the top-flight this term.

The Berkshire-based side are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and just six points adrift of the automatic promotion places heading into their final 11 matches of this year’s campaign under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

But do you remember much about these 11 players, who you could be forgiven for forgetting that they ever played for Reading in the past?

