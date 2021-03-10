11 players you probably forgot ever played for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are certainly no strangers to signing players from all over the continent.

The Reds signed 14 players over the course of a hectic summer transfer window, with players arriving from Greece, Cyprus and Sweden to name only a few countries.

Naturally, Forest have had to bid farewell to some players over the course of this season to balance the books. Even Nicholas Ioannou and Miguel Guerrero, who both joined the club in the summer, were sent on their way in January.

Chris Hughton will be keen to reshape his squad even further this season, after he hopes to guide Forest away from danger and steer them towards a strong end to the campaign.

Can you remember any of these 11 players who once played for Forest, though? We reckon you’ve probably forgotten some of them…

Click ‘NEXT PAGE’ to see our list…