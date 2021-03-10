11 players you probably forgot ever played for Millwall

It’s now more than 30 years since Millwall last played in the top tier of English football.

Since their drop out of what was then Division One in 1990, the Lions have found themselves somewhat flitting between the top two levels of what is now the English Football League.

Having last won promotion to the Championship back in 2017, Millwall now look to have established themselves in the second-tier for the time being, and rather than sliding back down the divisions, Gary Rowett’s side will be looking to end their long wait for a place in the top-flight sooner rather than later.

Even so, as is the case with any club, there have been plenty of players who have had rather forgettable stints at Millwall during their careers, regardless of the club’s success or failure as a whole.

Here, we’ve taken a look at 11 players, whose time at The Den you may well have understandably forgotten about.