Despite back-to-back defeats, Derby County look to be in safe hands with Wayne Rooney at the helm.

The former England and Manchester United captain took charge permanently at the start of the year and has made an impressive start in management – though the Rams still have a lot to fight for this season.

Rooney has highlighted the importance of the club’s recruitment over the next 12 to 18 months as he looks to take them forward.

It’s been 13 years since the Rams infamous last season in the Premier League but ultimately that’s where they’ll be hoping their current boss can take them.

We’re looking at players of the past today and have scoured the records to find some that you may not recognise and some familiar faces that you might’ve forgotten have represented the East Midlands club.

With that in mind, here are 11 players you probably forgot ever played for Derby County…