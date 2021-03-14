11 players you probably forgot ever played for Bristol City

Saturday’s defeat showed that Nigel Pearson still has a lot of work to do at Bristol City.

It could be a summer of change at Ashton Gate with more than ten senior players out of contract at the end of the season while Pearson – if he stays – will surely want to shape his squad.

As City look to move into a new era and boost their hopes of competing right at the top of the Championship table, there could be some interesting transfer dealings.

The Bs3 club have had some fantastic players over the years, as well as a fair few whose time at Ashton Gate was fairly forgettable.

We’ve scoured the archives to find ex-Robins that you might not recognise at all and familiar faces that you likely won’t remember pulled on the shirt.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted 11 players that you probably forgot ever played for City…