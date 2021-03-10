11 players you probably forgot ever played for Blackpool

Blackpool will still have belief that they can potentially gate crash the top six in League One before the end of the campaign if they can sustain their recent consistent form.

Neil Critchley’s side have been on an impressive run of form in League One of late and that has given them an outside chance of catching some of the teams above them. The Tangerines also have some games in hand on some of the sides directly above them in the table and that offers the chance for them to potentially make up some of the ground.

However, it is still an outside chance of the play-offs, and they could miss out on the top six and have to build again for League One in the summer. That will be a crucial summer for the club with Critchley needing to be backed to build on what has been achieved over recent weeks and months on the field.

It will be important that Blackpool also look to keep hold of a number of their influential performers who might be attracting the attentions of other clubs in the summer. Where they to stay in League One then that could leave them potentially vulnerable to losing some of their star men.

There could therefore be one or two departures from Bloomfield Road in the summer, but can you remember some of these less memorable former players.

