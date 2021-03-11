11 players you probably forgot ever played for AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon may be a relatively new club to the football pyramid but that shouldn’t take away from their illustrious history in a previous life.

The Dons are in the process of moving up the EFL system but face a big challenge this term as they continue to battle relegation from League One.

Over the years the London club have had some wonderful players in their ranks – some of whom have gone on to have great careers in the game.

But who are these former players and what are they up to now?

Here are 11 players that you probably forgot ever played for AFC Wimbledon.