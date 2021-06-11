11 goals, 7 assists: The Liverpool player attracting likes of Blackburn, Watford and Brentford

Harvey Elliott’s future could go one of two ways this summer as he looks to build on what was a stellar campaign in the Championship in 2020/21.

The young attacker joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from Liverpool for last season and quickly found himself at home at both Ewood Park and in the second tier.

Indeed, it’s hard to really believe that he’s only 18 given the way he adapted quickly to the hustle and bustle of the Championship, with his stats from last season very impressive indeed:

This summer, then, he faces some important decisions in terms of his progression.

Naturally, Liverpool want the best for him and long-term he could be a key attacker for them for a number of years to come.

The Reds, though, need to decide whether that path to being a first-team regular will open up in earnest this coming campaign, or whether they feel another loan would benefit him – either in the Premier League or Championship.

Blackburn, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, would apparently ‘jump’ at the opportunity to take him in for another year but the report states that the player wants to try and prove he is ready at Liverpool.

Indeed, it also goes over the fact that Premier League sides Watford and Brentford would like to sign him, meaning there’s clearly a potential battle to sign him in the offing.

Clearly, the decision will be made by Liverpool and the player as to what next season needs to hold for him and at what level he needs to play at.

We’re just going to have to wait and see what gets decided.