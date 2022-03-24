Championship sides Reading and Cardiff City are two of seven EFL teams monitoring Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The 23-year-old has become an integral player for the League Two outfit this term, recording 11 goals and two assists in 33 competitive appearances in what has clearly been his best season in Greater Manchester.

This has attracted the attention of multiple teams, with Swansea City and League One quintet Ipswich Town, MK Dons, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic also thought to be interested in the forward who scored a hat-trick against Scunthorpe United last weekend.

The Royals and the Bluebirds are two sides that are clearly in need of new forwards, with the former seeing Andy Carroll leave on the expiration of his contract in January and George Puscas make a move to Italian club Pisa, with the Romanian having the chance to make that agreement a permanent one if he impresses.

This leaves Lucas Joao, who has a questionable injury record, as the only orthodox option up top for the Berkshire outfit, so they desperately need more depth and quality in this position if they are to be successful during the 2022/23 campaign.

Similar applies at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu set to return to parent clubs Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the summer as things stand, leaving Steve Morison’s men with a lack of depth in this department.

But do this season’s statistics make a real case for him to take two steps up to the second tier? Looking at the one important figure, his nine goals in 29 league appearances certainly isn’t a bad total, though it’s a total that has been made a lot better by last weekend’s hat-trick.

Stripping that away, six goals in 28 displays in League Two isn’t the most impressive, though it could be argued his contributions in other areas would make him a shrewd addition.

Nonetheless, for a Reading side that usually operate with just one up top, this record won’t be good enough especially with the 23-year-old needing to take a two-division leap if he is to ply his trade at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

And with the attacker winning just 20.9% of his aerial duels, playing him on the wing, a position he’s also comfortable in, may be the way forward for a side that wants to recruit him.

He will also be disappointed with the fact he has only completed 64.2% of his total passes, an understandable percentage considering he operates in a high-risk area of the pitch but it’s not exactly an endorsement of his suitability for the Championship either.

The 23-year-old has been successful in over half of his dribbles (52.4%) and has won 62.1% of his defensive duels in better news – but the latter figure is almost irrelevant considering he will be utilised for his attacking threat as opposed to his capabilities going back.

Nonetheless, if he can be as clinical from now until the end of the season as he was against Scunthorpe last Saturday, getting himself in the right places at the right time for all three close-range finishes, he will certainly generate more interest in his services with the summer transfer window coming down the tracks.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com